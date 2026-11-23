The Brief The search continues for 7-year-old Franklin Gibson, who was reported missing from West Oak Lane on Nov. 17. Gibson's mother, Lynn Chamberlain, was arrested over the weekend and charged with several crimes, including kidnapping. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office will hold an 11:30 a.m. press conference on the charges against Chamberlain and search for Gibson.



Prosecutors on Monday will announce charges against a Philadelphia mother in the disappearance and ongoing search for her 7-year-old son.

Charges against Lynn Chamberlain

What we know:

Lynn Chamberlain was arrested over the weekend, accused of taking her 7-year-old son, Franklin Gibson, who has yet to be located as of Monday morning. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said it will announce charges, including kidnapping, against Chamberlain on Monday.

You can watch the 11:30 a.m. press conference on the FOX LOCAL app, on the FOX 29 YouTube page, or by using the live video player above.

The search for Franklin Gibson

The backstory:

Franklin Gibson was last seen just before 10 p.m. last Saturday, Nov. 14, in the 7200 block of Limekiln Pike in West Oak Lane, police said. Gibson is approximately 4 feet tall, weighs about 65 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

This is not the first time Philadelphia police have searched for Gibson. The 7-year-old was also reported missing in October and September of this year, the first time with his brother, but he was quickly located both times.

Community reacts

What they're saying:

A woman at Chamberlain's home who identified herself as Franklin Gibson's great grandmother said she believes the 7-year-old is safe.

A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous described the situation "very sad" in the wake of the Malayshia Allford tragedy.

I hope it’s not one of those situations like the last one, and that it’s a misunderstanding or he’s somewhere safe, I really hope they find him," she said.