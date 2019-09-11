Iconic Melrose Diner reopens after South Philadelphia fire

article

The iconic Melrose Diner will officially reopen Wednesday after a July fire in South Philadelphia temporarily forced it to close.

Flames broke out in the rafters of the diner on the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue on July 24.

"I go outside to look at the vent and there was a plastic thing on fire," explained Paige Clark, who was working when the fire broke out.

A one-alarm fire forced the landmark diner to close in July.

The 24-hour diner has been a local landmark since opening in 1935.

A half-off customer appreciation promotion will be in effect Wednesday from 8 a.m until 8 p.m. to mark the grand re-opening.