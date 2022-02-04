Icy conditions strand hundreds of vehicles on I-10 in Kerrville, Texas for hours

Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded Friday because of icy conditions on a stretch of Interstate 10 west of San Antonio in Texas.

According to FOX 29 , there have been a few crashes on the westbound side of the freeway near Kerrville for several hours. A jackknifed tractor-trailer is among the incidents that have blocked the road.

An ice-covered hill is also preventing vehicles from traveling in the area, according to FOX 29.

Officials at the Texas Department of Transportation told FOX 29 they expect the interstate to be closed for at least a few more hours while they work to deice it and clear the crashes from the road.

Temperatures in the area are in the low 20s and teens, with wind chills in the single digits.

TxDOT has reported icy roads across much of the northern and central parts of Texas, where snow and ice have fallen over the past couple of days.

