Illegal immigrants tell Sterling Heights Police they were moving 20K fentanyl pills for drug cartel

article

The Sterling Heights Police Department said two illegal immigrants who were arrested said they were moving over 20,000 fentanyl pills for a Mexican drug cartel.

Police said the driver and another woman, both illegal immigrants from Mexico, were arrested on April 8 after the chase and authorities discovered the illegal drugs.

According to Sterling Heights Police, they tried to pull over a BMW on Van Dyke near 14 Mile with tinted windows but the driver refused to pull over. Officers pursued the car to a dead end where the driver got out and ran on foot. He was arrested nearby.

Mac Miller death: Man who dealt rapper fentanyl sentenced to more than 10 years in prison

As police investigated the vehicle, they discovered it had hidden compartments that they said had 20,000 fentanyl pills, which were disguised as OxyContin prescription pills, as well as 500 grams of powder fentanyl.

In total, the narcotics were valued at over $350,000.

The traffic stop led to the arrest of Hispanic man and woman, both were illegally in the United States from Mexico, who said they were transporting the fentanyl for a drug cartel.

The amount of fentanyl could have led to the overdose and deaths of thousands of people in Michigan, according to the Sterling Heights Police Department.

Advertisement