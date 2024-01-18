Illness forces Delaware governor John Carney to postpone annual State of the State address

article

Democratic Gov. John Carney was forced to postpone his scheduled State of the State address on Thursday because of illness, his office said.

Officials provided few details in a statement, saying only that Carney has "a fever and mild symptoms" but was in good spirits. A spokeswoman later said Carney, 67, had tested negative for COVID-19.

The State of the State Address will be rescheduled for a date yet to be determined.

Carney announced in May 2022 that, after receiving the coronavirus vaccine and two booster shots, he had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. Carney also tested positive for COVID-19 in January 2023, again saying he was experiencing mild symptoms.

Carney is in the final year of his second term as governor. He has formed a campaign committee as he explores a possible bid for mayor of Wilmington, Delaware's largest city.