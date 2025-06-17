First responder impersonators charged after disrupting crash scene in Medford Township

The Brief Matthew J. Schwalbe, 28, from West Berlin, and Matthew G. Hesser, 42, from Delanco, have been charged with impersonating a public servant and several motor vehicle violations after disturbing a crash scene in Medford Township. Medford's police chief spoke to FOX 29 and emphasized the severity of the situation.



The incident occurred a month ago at the town's busiest intersection, Route 70 and Main Street, raising concerns among residents and authorities.

What we know:

On May 17, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Medford Township patrols were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Route 70 and Medford Mount Holly Road following reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers saw two individuals behaving unusually and interfering with operations at the scene.

The two men, identified as Matthew J. Schwalbe, 28, from West Berlin, and Matthew G. Hesser, 42, from Delanco, were dressed in first-responder gear and operating personal vehicles equipped with emergency lights and sirens.

The manner in which they were dressed could have misled patrols, victims, and bystanders into believing they were certified first responders.

Further investigation revealed that neither Schwalbe nor Hesser were qualified as a first responder in any capacity, nor were they authorized to use emergency lights or sirens on their personal vehicles.

The men have been charged with impersonating a public servant and several motor vehicle violations.

What they're saying:

Medford's police chief emphasized the seriousness of the situation.

"When you come across someone acting in that fashion pretending to be someone, and they're not, when people are counting on first responders to take care of them on probably their worst day, they don't need somebody there pretending to be one and people like that need to be dealt with," said Medford Police Chief Arthur Waterman.

Residents expressed their concerns and confusion about the men's motives.

"I would think they'd be up to no good. What specifically I can't say. Or they were impersonating first responders, they may be looking to rob people. Who knows,"' ob Albert from Medford speculated.

The incident has highlighted the importance of vigilance and trust in genuine first responders, ensuring that such behavior is swiftly addressed to maintain public safety.

What's next:

The incident took place on May 17, 2025, and the individuals were charged shortly thereafter.

They were released with a summons pending court.