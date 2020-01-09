Indiana couple has ICU wedding so bride's dying father can attend

An Indiana couple decided to have their winter wedding in a special place, turning a family tragedy into a festivity for all.

Shelby Schweikhart-Conville became devastated when she learned her father’s cancer had returned, and worse than before.

The cancer took over his lungs, and he wasn’t responding to chemotherapy, FOX 59 reported Tuesday.

As the family prayed over him in the intensive care unit (ICU) at St. Vincent Evansville on Dec. 29, Shelby and her then-fiance Jared decided that was where they would hold their wedding.

First, she went to a local bridal shop and purchased a dress; then up went her hair, and on went a veil.

Then Jared got ready.

Turns out Jared and her father always joked about having an Indianapolis Colts-themed wedding because family members are all big fans, so Jared wore his Colts jersey for the ceremony.

Shortly after the wedding, Shelby’s dad stopped life support, FOX 59 reported; he is now at home in hospice care.

Shelby is glad she got the wedding with her father, and she said the marriage ceremony was the most beautiful, bittersweet moment of her life.

"My dad got to see his baby girl get married, and it meant the world to me that he was able to see it," she told the station.