Sea Philly changing the 'dirty Del' stigma with voyages along the Delaware River

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and FOX29 News is showcasing a first generation American who is giving people a unique view of the Philadelphia Skyline from the Delaware River.

Along Penn’s Landing is a business that may be literally tough to see, but just a stroll over the walking dock and you’ll find G’s pandemic brain child, Sea Philly.

"We were taking friends out on our classic wood boat during Covid, a safe way to kind of interact and be social with people. Everyone was really excited mostly because they have never seen Philadelphia’s waterfront from the actual water," said Luna.

Which Luna says frankly, not many people have, especially on the Delaware River.

"We do have this amazing resource here, everyone forgets Philadelphia, it’s literally a peninsula, it has water on both sides of it," said Luna.

For the last three years Luna and her husband Chris have been trying to remind people about it, setting sail on a voyage along the Delaware River.

"Our first season sold out in less than 48 hours our second season sold out in less than a month," said Luna.

One ride at a time, they are changing the stigma of the Delaware River.

"People are still stuck in the 50s and the 60s, everyone still considers this water as the dirty Del, wouldn’t want to touch it with a ten foot pole, when it’s far from that," said Luna.

Thanks to the pair, it’s turned into one of the premier spots to pop the question.

"In 22 we won best of Philly best places to propose. I love to say that our little boat carries so much love in it so, it’s great," said Luna.

Luna is not only changing the narrative of the River, but also the boating industry as a first generation American of Chilean parents, now excelling as a business and helping put Philly’s uncharted waters on the map.

"I take every single one of these days that I’m out here with huge pride. I’m proof of their hard work, I’m proof of the things that they sacrificed, family that they sacrificed," said Luna.

It’s also proof that the American Dream is possible for everyone.

Luna says, "The more that you can interact in different places, the more that you can really open up your horizons. Just because you don’t see someone that looks like you doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be there".