Inside St. Christopher's Hospital for Children's 2025 Halloween party

The Brief Children with specialized medical needs celebrated Halloween early at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in North Philadelphia. More than 100 patients and their families enjoyed a Halloween party with costumes, food, crafts, and games. The event provided a supportive environment for parents of children with special needs.



Kids in North Philadelphia got a head start on Halloween celebrations at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children Wednesday afternoon. Halloween party at St. Christopher's Hospital.

What we know:

More than 100 patients from the Center for Children and Youth with Special Needs Health Care, along with their families, were invited to a Halloween party inside the Jungle Hut cafe.

This was the 8th year for the Halloween party.

The event featured food, crafts, costumes, and candy, offering kids who have had serious medical issues a chance to simply enjoy being kids.

The party was more than just costumes and treats.

It provided a much-needed break for parents from the routine of medical appointments and tests.

What they're saying:

Melissa Torrissi, a mother of four patients, emphasized the importance of support from other parents, saying, "From a parent's perspective, it means we’re not alone."

Dr. Renee Turchi the Chair for the Department of Pediatrics at St. Christopher's highlighted the significance of the event.

"It's not all about getting procedures. A lot of our patients see 6 to 7 specialists and spend a lot of their time here, they may be admitted, might be getting a procedure, but it’s about coming in, having some fun. Maybe a little junk food," said Turchi.

James Livingston, who was sporting a giant inflatable pumpkin head, said the party was a perfect chance to spend some quality time with his daughter, who usually comes for doctor's appointments.

"She’s having a great time this is a blast for her we come here every year even for Christmas. Every special event they have."

Alexis Roman, whose 6-month-old daughter Aleena has spent more than half her short life at the hospital, says she’s grateful for the care her daughter received. "Without them, I’d probably be lost," said Roman.

What's next:

Organizers say a Christmas event is also planned for the upcoming holiday season.