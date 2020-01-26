InterContinental building downtown lights up in remembrance of Kobe Bryant

The top of the InterContinental building in downtown Los Angeles was lit up Sunday night in Laker's purple and gold streaks with the number 24, to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant.



Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and 7 others who were on board. The crash happened Sunday morning in Calabasas.



Nearby, thousands of fans gathered around the Staples Center to remember Bryant's legacy. Staples Center was the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant spent all 20 years of his career.