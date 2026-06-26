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Investigation involving FBI, DEA unfolding at property in Olney

FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Updated June 26, 2026 2:00 PM EDT Published June 26, 2026 1:37 PM EDT
Active police investigation in Onley
Active police investigation in Onley

Active police investigation in Onley

Reporter Ellen Kolodziej is in Onley at a house a part of an investigation believed to be connected with missing persons cases. 

The Brief

    • An investigation is underway at a property on Chew Avenue in Philadelphia's Olney section.
    • Court records show a person linked to the address was arraigned last week on drug and weapons charges.
    • Officials will provide more information at a 2:30 p.m. press conference.

PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is unfolding at a property in Philadelphia's Olney section that drew a massive law enforcement presence on Thursday.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a home on the 400 block of West Chew Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Court records obtained by FOX 29 News show a name tied to the address was arraigned last week on drug and weapons charges.

Members of the FBI and DEA have also been spotted at the property. The investigation continued on Friday.

What we don't know:

What exactly prompted law enforcement to respond to the house remains unknown.

What's next:

Officials will provide more information about the investigation at a 2:30 p.m. press conference. 

You can stream the press conference in the live player above.

The Source

  • Information in this article was provided by court documents.

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