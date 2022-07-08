Expand / Collapse search

Investigation underway after 3 hospitalized in Lansdale shooting, police say

By and FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:56AM
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Montgomery County triple shooting under investigation

Police in Montgomery County are investigating a triple shooting in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. FOX 29's Shaynah Ferraira has the story.

LANSDALE, Pa. - Three people were injured in a triple shooting in Lansdale, Pennsylvania on Thursday night, according to police. 

Authorities say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Hancock Street. 

According to police, two victims were transported to area hospitals and the third victim was transported by an ambulance to Abington Hospital. 

The conditions of the victims remain unknown at this time. 

SKYFOX flew over the scene on Thursday night when the scene was still active and several emergency vehicles were spotted. 

FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira contacted Lansdale Police, but police have not yet released more information. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 