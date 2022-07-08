Investigation underway after 3 hospitalized in Lansdale shooting, police say

Three people were injured in a triple shooting in Lansdale, Pennsylvania on Thursday night, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Hancock Street.

According to police, two victims were transported to area hospitals and the third victim was transported by an ambulance to Abington Hospital.

The conditions of the victims remain unknown at this time.

SKYFOX flew over the scene on Thursday night when the scene was still active and several emergency vehicles were spotted.

FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira contacted Lansdale Police, but police have not yet released more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.