ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi believed to be killed by U.S.-led forces in Syria, FOX News sources say

The Islamic State group leader who reportedly had a $25 million bounty on his head is believed to have been killed in Syria, FOX News reports.

A "high-value ISIS target" - believed to be Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS - was killed by U.S.-led forces in Idlib, Syria, a well-placed military source told FOX News on Saturday night. A senior Trump administration official later confirmed the source's account, according to FOX News.

An image grab taken from a video released on July 5, 2014 by Al-Furqan Media shows alleged Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi preaching during Friday prayer at a mosque in Mosul. (Photo by Al-Furqan Media/Anadolu Expand

The report comes after President Donald Trump tweeted at 9:23 p.m., “Something very big has just happened!”

Following the president's tweet, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere released the following statement to the press pool:

“The President of the United States will be making a major statement tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock (EST) from the White House.”

According to the White House schedule released for Sunday, the president will deliver remarks from the Diplomatic Reception Room.

No other details were made available from the White House.

Newsweek reported late Saturday evening that Baghdadi was killed during a special operations mission that the president approved about a week ago.

In September, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, himself a former detainee held by U.S. forces in Iraq, urged his supporters to step up attacks and stage prison breaks for captured ISIS fighters.

The Islamic State once controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a so-called caliphate in 2014. The group lost its last sliver of land in eastern Syria in March.

Earlier this year, Iraqi intelligence officials speaking to FOX News maintained he was lurking in Syrian border towns, often donning non-traditional or “regular” clothes, using a civilian car and making sure all those around him had no mobile phones or electronic devices in order to bypass detection.

Some experts had predicted that as time passed and ISIS losses in the Middle East started to mount, it was inevitable that Baghdadi would either be captured or killed.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.