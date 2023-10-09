Israel-Hamas war: Philadelphia basketball player describes living in Israel during violent attacks

Philadelphia native, Jared Armstrong, who plays professional basketball in Israel, woke up to an alarming call Saturday morning.

Armstrong explains the shocking moment he got word that a violent attack on Israel began to FOX 29’s Jeff Cole.

"I got a call from my coach saying, ‘Jared letting you know there’s going to be rockets going off stay in you room,’ because my room is a safe house, stay in your room, lock your door don’t come out." said Armstrong.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the community of Ramat HaSharon was first hit by Hamas.

The 24-year old basketball star witnessed smoke rising in the distance and left his apartment where he says a shell exploded nearby.

The explosion prompted him to drive with a teammate closer to the city of Tel Aviv where he says he’ll remain until more is known about the crisis.

This unexpected cross-border attack is one that hits a little harder for Armstrong who revealed his father survived the 9-11 attack on the Pentagon.

"It’s emotional for me," said Armstrong. "I’m a son of a 9-11 survivor, so I understand what it feels like to sort of know what it can be like to possibly lose a loved one or have lost a loved one."

In his third year of play in Israel, Armstrong and his teammates are expected to open the season Friday. While the basketball player is not clear as to what will happen in the country he calls his second home, he’s committed to contributing his efforts to peace.

"I run a non-profit to combat racism and hate through sports," said Armstrong. "I’m about bringing communities together, creating peace for people who don’t look like each other and believe differently.