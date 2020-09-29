'It doesn't get any easier:' 70,000 under Glass Fire evacuation orders

Some 70,000 people in Napa and Sonoma counties, including the entire city of Calistoga, have been forced to leave their homes because of the raging Glass Fire, which on Tuesday was still threatening 8,500 structures.

This isn’t the first time a lot of these evacuees have gone through this.

Major fires have ravaged the North Bay since the 2015 Valley Fire, so evacuating is something many have done before, some as recently as a couple of weeks ago during the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

Fire officials say the majority of people living in mandatory evacuation areas have listened to orders and left their homes – they’ve only had a few problems in the last couple of days.

Despite how many times people have had to evacuate their homes because of a wildfire – it’s a tough situation every time.

One man has evacuated three times in the last three years

Advertisement

"It doesn't get any easier," a man named Chris said. "You think you got everything and you never know if you’re going to come back to your house. Or you're going to come back to ashes."

The Glass Fire began Sunday as three fires that merged and drove vineyards and mountain areas into eastern Santa Rosa.