Man killed in deadly Ogontz shooting, Philadelphia police begin homicide investigation
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday in the city's Ogontz neighborhood area.
What we know:
Officers from the 35th District responded to the 5900 block of North Lambert Street around 12:22 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a man suffering after being shot.
Medics pronounced the victim dead at 12:35 a.m. at the scene. His name has not been released as detectives work to notify relatives.
Authorities have not released details on a motive or any possible suspects. The case remains an active homicide investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department or submit a tip anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).
