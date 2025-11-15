Man killed in deadly Ogontz shooting, Philadelphia police begin homicide investigation

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday in the city's Ogontz neighborhood area.

What we know:

Officers from the 35th District responded to the 5900 block of North Lambert Street around 12:22 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a man suffering after being shot.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at 12:35 a.m. at the scene. His name has not been released as detectives work to notify relatives.

Authorities have not released details on a motive or any possible suspects. The case remains an active homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department or submit a tip anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).