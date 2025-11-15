Delaware woman charged with murder, DUI after crash that killed passenger

article

Delware State Police officers arrested and charged a woman with vehicular homicide and DUI after an early-morning crash in New Castle on Saturday.

North DuPont Highway crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday, in the southbound lanes of North DuPont Highway near Christiana Road.

According to officials, 36-year-old Ashley Wright of Dover crashed her Lexus into the back of a tractor trailer, causing the car to spin, slide over the concrete median and hit a traffic sign. Wright's passenger was thrown out of the car. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators said that Wright didn't slow the car down before crashing into the trailer, and showed signs of impairment. Paramedics took her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Wright was charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic violations.

Officers took her into custody after she was released from the hospital. She was later released after posting bail.

The southbound lanes of North DuPont Highway were closed for six hours while police investigated the crash.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the passenger who was killed but said she was a 36-year-old woman from New Castle.