AI and toxic materials in toys create urgent safety concerns for parents, study shows

The Brief AI toys pose new safety and privacy concerns for children, a new study shows. Unsafe or counterfeit toys remain a significant issue. The U.S. PIRG Education Fund marks its 40th Trouble in Toyland report.



The U.S. PIRG Education Fund's latest Trouble in Toyland report highlights the hidden dangers of AI toys and other unsafe products.

AI toys and privacy concerns

The report reveals that AI toys can engage in inappropriate conversations, lack parental controls, and pose privacy risks by recording children's voices and collecting sensitive data.

Some toys even discuss adult topics and discourage children from leaving, the study found.

Traditional toy hazards persist

Despite advancements in toy safety, traditional hazards like choking and toxic materials remain.

Counterfeit toys and those containing lead or phthalates continue to threaten children's safety.

The report also notes that recalled toys are still available for purchase.

By the numbers:

According to the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, about 3 billion toys and games are sold in the United States every year. Some are deemed unsafe and may cause children to get hurt or sick.

Every year, the United States sees at least 150,000 toy-related deaths and injuries with children 14 and younger.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued 498 notices of violations for toys through June 2025, with 89% originating from China.

Many toys were flagged for containing toxics like lead.

Take a look at the full study:

What we don't know:

The long-term impacts of AI toys on children remain uncertain, as does the full extent of unsafe toys that evade detection.