7 Southwest Philly homes hit in burglary spree; suspect sought: police

The Brief The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a series of burglaries in the Southwest Police Division. Seven incidents occurred between Sept. 27 and Nov. 7, 2025, with electronics, wallets, and other items stolen. Authorities are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect.



A string of residential burglaries in the Southwest Police Division has prompted an investigation by the Southwest Detective Division.

Pattern of burglaries in Southwest Philadelphia

What we know:

The burglaries began on Sept. 27, 2025, with the latest incident reported on Nov. 7, 2025.

The suspect has targeted properties on S. Alden Street, S. Conestoga Street, Beaumont Street, and Webster Street.

Items stolen include electronics, wallets, and other valuables, with total losses amounting to thousands of dollars.

Picture of the suspect providded by Philadelphia Police

The suspect is described as a Black male with varying attire, often wearing dark clothing and a backpack.

In some incidents, the suspect wore a mask and entered properties through windows or doors.

The series of burglaries has raised concerns among residents in the Southwest Police Division.

Timeline:

The Philadelphia Police Department provided the following details about all seven burglary incidents:

September 27

At 3:30 p.m, a suspect entered a property on the 800 block of S Alden Street through the front window and stealing electronics and clothes.

The suspect was described as a Black male, medium build, light complexion, chin length dreadlocks wearing a light skull cap, light colored pullover hoodie with a logo on front and a large backpack.

October 14

Between 5:00 and 8:00 a.m., an unknown person entered a property on the 900 block of S. Conestoga Street and stole the victim's wallet and various items, valued at $1,700.

October 15

At 4:40 a.m., a person entered a property on the 900 block of S. Conestoga Street and took various food items valued at $100.

The complainant believes the person may have entered the property using a key stolen in the above-listed burglary on October 14, 2025.

The suspect was described as an unknown Black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with white lettering on the leg, black sneakers, and a black backpack.

October 17

Between 1:00 and 8:00 a.m., a suspect entered a property on the 5700 block of Beaumont Street through the front window and took various items valued at $3,000.

October 20

At 5:21 am, an unknown person entered a property on the 5200 block of Webster Street through the basement window and took various items valued at $1,450, including the complainant’s wallet.

The offender fled through the back door.

November 7

At 3:17 a.m., an unknown person entered a property on the 5700 block of Beaumont Street through the back door and took a black MacBook Air valued at $1000.

The male exited through the front door, triggering the alarm.

The suspect was described as a Black male, wearing a black mask, all dark clothing, black sneakers, and a dark backpack.

Later that morning at 5:44 a.m., police say the complainants were asleep on the second floor of their home on the 5200 block of Webster Street when they were awakened by their dog barking.

They discovered an unknown offender exiting the rear of the property fleeing west on Webster Street.

The offender entered the property through a basement window.

The victim reported a brown leather backpack containing various bank cards, IDs, and other miscellaneous items missing, valued at $800.

The suspect was described as an unknown Black male wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, and a black backpack.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect remains unknown, and it is unclear whether the same individual is responsible for all incidents.

Investigations are ongoing to determine any connections between the burglaries.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about these burglaries or the suspect is encouraged to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.