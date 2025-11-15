Sen. John Fetterman home from hospital after heart condition flare-up, fall

article

The Brief Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has returned home two days after he suffered a flare-up of a heart condition. Fetterman's ventricular fibrillation flared up on Nov. 13 while Fetterman was on a walk, causing him to fall and hit his head. Fetterman said he got 20 stitches and had fully recovered.



Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has returned home days after he had a flare-up of a heart condition, causing him to fall and hit his head.

Fetterman home from hospital

What we know:

Fetterman announced he'd returned home on social media on Saturday. Fetterman was hospitalized on Nov. 13, after a ventricular fibrillation flare-up, according to a spokesperson.

Fetterman, 56, fell and hit his face after feeling light-headed while out on an early morning walk near his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania, the spokesperson said.

In his post, Fetterman said that he received 20 stitches and that he had fully recovered.

What they're saying:

Fetterman wrote on social media that he was home with his wife and kids and was "overwhelmed [and] profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes." He also thanked the doctors at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center who took care of him during his hospital stay.

Health history

The backstory:

Fetterman suffered a stroke during his 2022 campaign for U.S. Senator in Pennsylvania, a medical emergency that lead to him needing a pacemaker to manage two heart conditions – atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy.

Fetterman was left with an auditory processing disorder, which can render someone unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning. To manage it, Fetterman used devices in conversations, meetings and congressional hearings that transcribe spoken words in real time.