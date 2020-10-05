It’s a boy! National Zoo reveals gender of newest panda cub

The wait is over – it's a boy!

The Smithsonian's National Zoo revealed on Monday that their newest 6-week-old giant panda cub is a male.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s 6-week-old giant panda cub is a male. (Smithsonian’s National Zoo)

The sex was determined using a genetic DNA test. A painting created by male giant panda Tian Tian, the cub's father, was used to reveal the sex of the cub to giant panda keepers and fans online.

Zoo veterinarians say the cub is growing healthy and strong. The panda house at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat is currently closed to provide quiet for Mei Xiang and her cub.

