‘It’s a girl!’ Chicago Cubs infielder helps with couple’s gender reveal

An Indiana couple found out they were having a baby girl after Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote helped with their gender reveal at a spring training game on February 25.

Megan and Kyle Zabst predicted they were having a boy, but the couple came to the game at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, prepared to find out.

This video, filmed by sports reporter Taylor McGregor, shows Megan Zabst holding a sign that reads “Batter up! Take a swing at our gender reveal.” Kyle Zabst then tosses a baseball to Bote, who hits it and releases an explosion of pink powder.

“Future Olympian coming soon to USA Softball. Baby Zabst is a GIRL!!” Megan Zabst said on Facebook after sharing video of the reveal.