It's a Philly thing: Eagles release hype video saluting fans ahead of playoff game against rival Giants

As if Eagles fans needed more of a reason to get excited about the Birds' playoff game against the division rival New York Giants on Saturday, the team released a nearly two minute long hype video.

Voiced by Philadelphia natives Rob McElhenney and Dawn Staley, and diehard Eagles' fan Morris Chestnut, the video centers on the unique relationship Philadelphia has with their beloved Eagles.

The Eagles incorporated their playoff slogan ‘It’s A Philly Thing' within the video, showing shots of cheering fans at The Linc with comments from players and coaches about the fans' intensity.

"For Eagles fans, devotion is handed off to each generation, it's the heartbeat of our team," McElhenney says. "We come from different blocks and different neighborhoods to unite on game day."

The Eagles finished the 2022-2023 season with a 14-3 record, winning the NFC East and earning a first round bye. The Giants, meanwhile, beat the Vikings last Sunday to punch their ticket to Philly.

The Eagles handily beat the Giants in their two regular season meeting, including a 48-22 blow out in early December.