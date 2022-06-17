'It's unfair': Flight cancellations force local family to race against time for special gathering

A flight nightmare, as the widespread flight cancellations caused major problems for a local family, forcing them to hit the road, in a race against time.

"I cried all day about it and I’m just upset," Delmara Frye said.

Frye, emotional about the thought of missing her son’s wedding, says her family’s Thursday night American Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Atlanta was canceled, after it was delayed. They boarded twice, switched pilots and then they were told it was not taking off at all.

"This Saturday is so important. So important. And you just cancel the flight, couldn’t book me for another," Frye commented.

The next flight option was Saturday night, after her son would’ve tied the knot. "He said he wanted to Zoom in the wedding. I said, ‘No, no, we’re not doing that, not Zooming.’ I don’t wanna see my son get married on no video."

It’s a frustration that many have experienced lately, with thousands of recent flight delays and cancellations attributed to the national pilot shortage. American Airlines says that was not the case in the Frye incident. A spokesperson tells FOX 29 Frye’s flight was delayed because of weather in Atlanta and air traffic control clearance. It was ultimately canceled because the flight crew maxed out their shifts before the plane was given the green light for take-off.

Frye added they weren’t given an explanation. "It’s unfair to customers. It’s just unfair. You’re not communicating with them."

Frye says booking a last minute flight on a different airline was too expensive. Driving 12 hours became the only option.

Frye’s son is an Army sergeant who lives with his fiance in Alabama. They haven’t seen him in two years. Frye’s husband is going to be the best man. They wouldn’t dare miss this wedding.

"It’s a very special moment, a special moment that you don’t want to miss."

The family rented a car and is en route to their son’s wedding. American Airlines says it is processing a full refund for Frye and her family members.