Suspect in custody after reported active shooter incident at Delaware DMV: police

Delaware State Police say a reported active shooter incident at a DMV location in Wilmington has been resolved, with one suspect now in custody.

What we know:

Police initially reported an active shooter situation at a DMV on Hessler Boulevard.

In a later update, Delaware State Police said there is no longer an active shooter, and one suspect has been taken into custody.

Authorities have not released additional details about the suspect, possible injuries, or what led up to the incident.

Police continue to urge the public to avoid the area while the scene remains active.

Delaware State Police say additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.