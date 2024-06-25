'It's me, hi!': Jason Kelce spots fan wearing his jersey at UK Taylor Swift concert

It's something you couldn't imagine in your Wildest Dreams….

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce spotted a young fan wearing his Kelly Green jersey at a recent Taylor Swift Era's Tour concert in the U.K.

Video of the chance encounter posted by X user @Bjw007 shows Kelce, 36, approaching the young fan amid a crowd of concertgoers.

The young fan's jaw visibly drops when he realizes who is standing in front of him. The pair quickly pose for a picture and shake hands.

"We will be forever grateful for this interaction, even the shock it caused," the X user said. "Life goal completed for 2 UK Eagles."

The Eras Tour made a three-night stop in London, drawing out British royalty and making headlines with a surprise on-stage appearance by Travis Kelce.

Swift, 34, recently said the longwinded Eras Tour will officially end in December.