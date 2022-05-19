Itty Bitty Kitty Committee: ACCT Philly looking for volunteers to bottle-feed kittens

Kitten season has arrived at ACCT Philly and the organization is looking for volunteers to help bottle-feed the newborn critters.

They’ve even come up with quite the name for those volunteers – the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee.

ACCT says they have orphaned kittens pouring into their facilities every day. Unfortunately, kittens that need to be bottle-fed can't stay in the shelter overnight because there is no staff available to bottle-feed them every two hours.

As a result, ACCT is looking for volunteers to commit to just one night a month as members of their on-call overnight foster team. ACCT officials say volunteering for even a single night helps make a huge impact in reducing daily staff stress and saving the lives of tiny kittens.

For more information on joining the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee tammy@acctphilly.org or visit their website.