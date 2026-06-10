Ivory Coast’s World Cup run puts Philly’s Ivorian roots, food and football pride on display

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The Brief Ivory Coast is returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2014. Les Éléphants will play two group-stage matches in Philadelphia. For Kady Meite, the team’s arrival brings her family’s Ivorian roots into the city’s World Cup spotlight.



Kady Meite grew up in Philadelphia, but home never felt limited to one place.

At home, French was her first language. Her family stayed close to its Ivorian roots through food, music, community and massive cookouts every Ivorian Independence Day.

Now, 25 years after her family moved from Abidjan to Philadelphia, one of the biggest symbols of home is coming here, too.

Ivory Coast is back in the World Cup, and Les Éléphants are here in Philly.

What we know:

Ivory Coast will play in Group E at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with matches against Ecuador, Germany and Curaçao.

Two of those matches will be played in Philadelphia.

Ivory Coast opens group-stage play against Ecuador at Philadelphia Stadium on June 14. The team will then face Germany in Toronto on June 20 before returning to Philadelphia to play Curaçao on June 25.

For Meite, seeing Ivory Coast represented on the World Cup stage in the city where she was born feels personal.

"It feels especially special because growing up, I’d always tell people, ‘Yeah, I’m from Ivory Coast,’" Meite said. "And they’d be like, ‘Huh?’ And I’d say, ‘Okay, well, it’s near Ghana.’"

Kady Meite, Ivory Coast fan (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

Now, she wants people to know the country for itself.

"I’m really excited to finally see us represented," Meite said. "I want people to understand our food, our culture, the players."

Where Ivory Coast will play

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

June 14

Philadelphia Stadium

7 p.m. ET

Ivory Coast vs. Germany

June 20

Toronto Stadium

4 p.m. ET

Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao

June 25

Philadelphia Stadium

4 p.m. ET

Ivory Coast's defender #17 Guela Doue celebrates scoring the equalizing goal during the international friendly football match between France and Ivory Coast ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup football tournament at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, Expand

Local perspective:

Meite was born in Philadelphia after her family moved from Abidjan about 25 years ago.

She said her family built a life in Philadelphia without letting go of where they came from.

"My family came over here 25 years ago, but they stayed in community, so we all live near one another," Meite said. "They always celebrate where they come from."

Those celebrations included Ivorian Independence Day cookouts, West African parties around Philadelphia and constant reminders of home.

"They kind of never allowed us to forget our origins," Meite said.

Meite said Philadelphia’s Ivorian community is not always easy to find, but it is connected through family networks and the broader African community in the region.

"Sometimes I feel like the Ivorians are hiding," Meite said. "I want to find more."

She said she loves the way Ivorians connect with other African communities in the city, including people from Senegal, Ghana and other West African countries.

The backstory:

Ivory Coast’s return to the World Cup ends a 12-year wait for one of Africa’s most recognizable national teams.

The country last played in the tournament in 2014. Its previous World Cup era featured some of the most famous names in African soccer, including Yaya Touré, Kolo Touré and Didier Drogba.

For Meite, today’s team carries its own personality.

"I think that they’re really likable," Meite said. "I think Ivorians in general are really likable people."

She pointed to the team’s confidence, pride and style, especially after Ivory Coast won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

"They have a certain level of swag," Meite said.

To her, that is part of what makes the national team feel so connected to the country itself.

"Ivory Coast is full of a bit of quiet swag," Meite said. "People don’t understand that much about it."

A supporter of the Ivory Coast national team is dressed in an elephant suit during the friendly football match Angola vs Ivory Coast on March 26, 2015, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abijan. Ivory Coast beat Angola 2-0. AFP PHOTO/ SIA KAMBO Expand

The food

For Meite, Ivorian culture is impossible to separate from food.

Her mother runs Awa’s Halal Kitchen, an Ivorian food vendor that brings what it describes as the "vibrant flavors of Ivory Coast" to Philadelphia.

She talked about dishes like attiéké, garba, alloco, sauce graine, bissap and gnamakoudji as part of the everyday flavors of home.

Attiéké is a staple of Ivorian cuisine made from fermented cassava, often served with fish, chicken or meat. Garba is a popular street-food dish built around attiéké and fried tuna, typically served with onions, tomatoes, peppers and seasoning.

Alloco is fried ripe plantain, while sauce graine is a palm nut stew often served with foutou. Bissap is a hibiscus drink, and gnamakoudji is a spicy ginger drink.

Meite said attiéké is one of the country’s most important dishes.

"It’s really important," Meite said. "It’s typically served with fish and a ton of sides."

She said garba is especially tied to street food in Abidjan.

"My mom really, really loves garba," Meite said. "That’s a version that’s more popularly known through the streets of Abidjan."

To Meite, the food is not just something people eat. It is one of the easiest ways to understand the country.

"It’s a treasure," she said.

What they're saying:

Meite said Ivory Coast is the "home of hospitality" and hopes the national team feels welcomed when it arrives in Philadelphia.

She described the country as proud, warm and deeply connected to its culture.

"We welcome everyone, and you can get a bit of all parts of Africa there," Meite said.

She said Abidjan, in particular, reflects that mix.

"I think it’s like a homecoming of all of Africa," Meite said.

Asked what she wants people to know about Ivory Coast, Meite said the country has hospitality, pride and a sense of style that stands apart.

"We are the swaggiest," Meite said. "Like I say, fly from the 215."

Why it matters

The World Cup will bring countries, cultures and fan bases from around the world into Philadelphia.

For Meite, Ivory Coast’s arrival means people in the city will have a chance to see a country many may not know well, but one she has carried with her her whole life.

It is also a chance for the Ivorian community in and around Philadelphia to be seen.

"Ivorians in the city and nearby, they’re really going to show up," Meite said.

As Les Éléphants prepare for their first World Cup match in 12 years, Meite said she believes the players should feel the support from Philadelphia.

"We’re going to take it home," Meite said. "Twelve years later, we finally made it to the World Cup. I think every single player should be incredibly proud of themselves, and we’re endlessly rooting for them."

What's next:

Ivory Coast opens its World Cup run against Ecuador in Philadelphia on June 14.

The team will also play Germany in Toronto before returning to Philadelphia for a June 25 match against Curaçao.