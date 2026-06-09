Philadelphia Stadium ready for first World Cup match: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Sunday

The Brief Philadelphia Stadium is ready for its first World Cup match on Sunday between Ivory Coast and Ecuador. The stadium has undergone major changes, including new fan areas, renovated locker rooms and a special World Cup menu. Organizers hope the event will set the stage for future major events in the city.



Final preparations are nearly complete at Philadelphia Stadium for the first World Cup match on Sunday, according to FIFA Venue Manager Jolyon Bowman. FOX 29 got a first-hand look at the transformed venue, which has been years in the making.

Final touches and new features for fans

The stadium now features a new FIFA Fan Plaza where fans can gather up to three hours before a match, according to Bowman. There will be food trucks, a DJ and games shown on a big screen.

The locker rooms for the two teams have been completely renovated, and the Eagles locker room has been converted into a media interview room. "We’ve respectfully covered up the Eagles logo so nobody steps on and messes it up," said Bowman.

Fans will notice more security gates at the front of the stadium. The entire venue is now fully branded in World Cup blue and gold.

Inside the stadium, the pitch has been replaced with fresh Jersey-grown Kentucky bluegrass. It takes seven miles and two mowers to cut the turf to a precise 22 millimeters, said Philadelphia Pitch Manager Dave Sandurski. "It’s very hard when you are in this industry to enjoy a game for the game itself. You are watching every pass, every injury, all the stops for the footing and the surface is performing the way you want," said Sandurski.

Stadium chefs have created a special World Cup menu with international flavors, including a unique cheesesteak. "We are rising to that level and our chefs really get to test their creativity levels and hopefully the guests really enjoy it," said Executive Chef James Hennessey.

Organizers reflect on years of planning

Bowman started as a volunteer for the World Cup in 1994 and is now running one of the venues. "This is a life dream. I started in 1994 not knowing this was a possibility of a job. And I can’t believe I’m here," said Bowman.

Organizers have been preparing for more than six years. "We really hope it’s encouraging including the city to ask what’s next. Whether it’s the 2028 Democratic National Convention it’s that the 2031 World Cup. And say this is where we want to come. Than that’s what we are hopeful for," said Meg Kane of Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

The stadium is ready for fans to experience the World Cup atmosphere, with lights and music as players walk out to the pitch on match nights.

The first match at Philadelphia Stadium is scheduled for Sunday between Ivory Coast and Ecuador.