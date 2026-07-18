Shane Gillis breaks 2 Guinness World Records at Lincoln Financial Field show

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The Brief Shane Gillis set two Guinness World Records during his Philadelphia stadium show. Nearly 74,000 people attended the comedian’s performance at Lincoln Financial Field. The show featured appearances from several major comedians, musicians and Philadelphia sports figures.



Shane Gillis broke two Guinness World Records during a star-filled comedy show in front of nearly 74,000 people at Lincoln Financial Field.

What records did Shane Gillis break?

Lincoln Financial Field announced that Gillis’ July 17 show officially set records for the largest audience for a comedian and the most tickets sold for a comedy show by a solo comedian.

The stadium said 73,946 people attended the performance, while 77,047 tickets were sold.

"Congratulations, @shanemgillis!" Lincoln Financial Field wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to every fan who helped make history with us!"

The performance was billed as the largest headlining show of Gillis’ career.

Who appeared at the Philadelphia show?

Gillis brought out several surprise guests during the show, including Dave Chappelle, Meek Mill, Three 6 Mafia, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata.

The mix of comedians, musicians and Philadelphia sports figures joined Gillis during the one-night stadium performance.

The backstory:

The Pennsylvania native announced the Lincoln Financial Field show in November 2025, promising a lineup of special guests for his return to the Philadelphia area.

Gillis graduated from West Chester University and began performing comedy in Philadelphia, including appearances at Helium Comedy Club.