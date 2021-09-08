Jackpot-winning ticket worth over $800K sold in Berks County

article

A jackpot-winning ticket worth over $800,000 was sold in Berks County.

Officials say the Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 was sold on Tuesday and matched all five balls drawn. Those numbers were 3-4-5-34-37.

In total, the winning ticket earned $814,201. The Marathon on the 16000 block of Pottsville Pike in Hamburg will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

