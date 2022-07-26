Jawsome! Adventure Aquarium hosting the 'Shark Tooth Summer' festival next month

Attention shark enthusiasts! One of the most fascinating creatures to roam the ocean is about to take center stage in Camden, New Jersey!

The Adventure Aquarium is getting ready to host its "Shark Tooth Summer" festival from August 4 through September 5,

Did you know Adventure Aquarium has the largest shark population in the Northeast?

Visitors can get face-to-fin with 10 different shark species, including, great hammerheads, sandbar sharks, sand tiger sharks, black tip sharks, nurse sharks, silky sharks, whitespotted bamboo sharks, brownbanded bamboo sharks and epaulette sharks.

A "Scuba Tooth Fairy" will dive for shark teeth every day during the festival in hopes of finding some impressive chompers!

The festival will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m from August 4 to September 5, and is included in admission.

For more information, check out the Adventure Aquarium website.