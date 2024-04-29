Father of Jayana Webb’s infant son accused of abuse that left child with severe injuries

article

Montgomery County man is accused of inflicting severe injuries on his newborn son earlier this month.

Tahir Riley, 27, was arrested last week and charged with several crimes, including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials have confirmed that the child’s mother is Jayana Webb, a 24-year-old woman who got pregnant while out on bail after she was charged in a DUI crash on I-95 that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian. Webb was sentenced to 27 ½ to 60 years in prison in the March 2022 crash that claimed the lives of Trooper Martin Mack III, Trooper Branden Sisca, and Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

She reported to prison back in March, after giving birth.

The investigation into Riley began on Apr. 19, when medical staff at Pediatric Medical Associates contacted police about a possible child abuse case.

Court documents show medical staff reported seeing the child four days prior for a routine check-up and reported him in good condition. Officers were summoned when, according to an affidavit, the child was brought back with signs of abuse, including an "extremely swollen head."

Investigators said doctors also found bruising on the left side of his face that stretched from the infant's left eye to left ear. Medical staff added that the infant's head was three centimeters larger than it was at his previous check-up appointment.

Investigators found that Riley lives at a home in Perkiomen Township with the child's grandmother, who helps him care for the 2-month-old.

The grandmother told authorities the child was unharmed when she asked Riley to take him to his room in the basement after she had watched him all day.

The next morning the child displayed visible signs of bruising and swelling. During interviews with detectives, court records show Riley initially denied knowing how the injuries happened, then later admitted to unintentionally inflicting the injuries.