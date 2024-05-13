Man barricaded in church steeple after pointing gun at police: officials

A church in Kensington has become a scene of fear as a man is said to be barricaded in the steeple.

Officials declared the barricade situation Monday night around 8:15, on the 700 block of East Cornwall Street.

Police were called to the church after receiving reports of a man standing on the steeple at the church. Officials said it was believed the man was under the influence of narcotics.

When officers arrived, officials say the man pointed a long gun at police.

The barricade was immediately called. SWAT and Tactical Air were called in.

No other details were released.