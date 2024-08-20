Expand / Collapse search

JD Vance grabs cheesesteak at Pat's during campaign stop in Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  August 20, 2024 10:15am EDT
Philadelphia
J.D. Vance stopped to grab a cheesesteak at Pat's King of Steaks after hosting a rally in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA - Donald Trump's running mate took a couple of minutes from his campaign tour to get a taste of Philly.

Video showed the Republican VP nominee chatting and talking with workers before posing an unusual question.

"Why do you guys hate Swiss cheese so much? What's the story?" Vance asked, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Manager Sammy Garcis told the Inquirer they thought the question was "funny."

Vance's visit comes just weeks after Trump made his own cheesesteak stop at Tony and Nick's Steaks in South Philadelphia before a rally at Temple University.