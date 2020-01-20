Jennifer Aniston reacts to Brad Pitt watching her SAG Awards acceptance speech: 'So sweet'

article

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston couldn’t help but have big reactions to each other’s respective 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award wins Sunday night.

The formerly married couple further proved that there are no hard feelings between them when they both seemed genuinely elated to see the other take home a win. The responses, caught both onstage and offstage, came after the duo sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this year.

Pitt got the ball rolling when he accepted the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his part as a slacker stuntman in “Once Upon a time… in Hollywood.”

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” Pitt, 56, said during his acceptance speech. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch. Big.”

The camera then cut to Aniston in the crowd with a big smile on her face as she applauded him.

Soon after, she was awarded a SAG trophy of her own for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her part on “The Morning Show.” As she gave her heartfelt acceptance speech, Entertainment Tonight caught Pitt backstage dropping everything to watch his ex-wife speak via a monitor.

“Wow!” he exclaimed once he saw that she won.

Extra caught up with the 50-year-old actress shortly after her speech to reveal that Pitt had beamed as he watched her win.

“That’s so sweet,” Aniston said. “It’s just, we’ve all grown up together, we really have and it just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and, you know, cheer each other on and keep working.”

Speaking about her peers like Pitt in showbusiness, she added: “There are dark hours... or, not dark hours, but you don’t really have that much of a life. So it’s nice to come out, put a pretty dress on and sort of celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going.”

The duo was then snapped backstage looking happy as ever as they reunited to talk about their respective SAG Award wins. In one photo of their backstage chat, both are smiling as Aniston speaks to her ex while touching his arms. Another photo shows him holding onto her wrist as she walks away with her hand on his chest.

Brad and Jen married in 2000 but split in 2005 after he got together with his “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” co-star Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie married in 2014 but split in 2016. In 2019 their divorce was finalized.

Following their divorce in 2005, Aniston went on to marry Justin Theroux in 2015. The couple, who started dating in 2011, ultimately split in 2018.

Pitt and Aniston have sparked reconciliation rumors after admitting that they’re still good friends and hang out sometimes. The 56-year-old actor even attended her 50th birthday celebration as well as her star-studded holiday party in 2019.

"I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," Pitt mentioned on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet.

The somewhat flirty backstage moment did not go unnoticed by viewers, who immediately took to Twitter to share feelings of confusion, surprise and even outrage.

"This is one of the most ridiculous things to fan girl over, but I can’t help it. I need more," one user said of their backstage handhold.

"I never thought I’d root for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to get back together but..." another user joked.

"These are the pop culture moments we live and wait for! #BradPitt and #JenniferAniston supporting each other and sharing a moment at the #SAGAwards!" a third user mentioned.

"Y'all need to let this Brad pitt and Jennifer Aniston thing GO. She seems perfectly fine on her own and did we forget he CHEATED on her? Y'all have some issues," a less-enthused user noted.

"So I guess everyone is gonna act like Brad Pitt didn’t cheat on Jennifer Aniston. #SAGAwards Quote Tweet," another critical user wrote.