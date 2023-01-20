Jerry Blavat, Philadelphia radio legend, passes away at 82

Philadelphia radio legend Jerry Blavat passed away at the age of 82, according to a family spokesperson.

Born Gerald Joseph Blavat, the South Philadelphia native started his career in entertainment as a dancer on bandstand at 13.

By the time he was 20, Blavat began hosting his own radio show that showcased his bright and vibrant personality that captivated the region.

Along the way, Blavat took on several nicknames such as ‘The Boss with the Hot Sauce’ and ‘The Geator with the Heater.'

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 15: Disc jockey Jerry Blavat visits Fox 29's 'Good Day' at FOX 29 Studio in Philadelphia, PA on May 15, 2015 in Philadelphia, United States. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Blavat was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance's Hall of Fame in 1993 and in 1998 he became part of the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame's Museum of Radio and Records.

Blavat coined the phrase "Keep on rockin' because you only rock once' which he later used as inspiration for his 2011 biography ‘You Only Rock Once: My life in music.’

He remained active in radio, running the Geator Gold Radio Network and "Memories" in Margate.

Blavat was voted "Best Philly Icon" in Philadelphia Magazine in 2018 and was immortalized on a South Philadelphia mural with other local music legends, including the recently passed ‘Wildwood Days’ singer Bobby Rydell.