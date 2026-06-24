Jersey Kebab CEO in Collingswood faces possible deportation as green card case nears decision

The Brief Muhammed Emanet, CEO of Jersey Kebab in Collingswood, faces possible deportation as he fights to stay in the United States. Emanet has a little over a week to provide evidence to the government before a decision is made on July 2. His parents, who gained national attention in 2025 for their own deportation case, are still awaiting the outcomes of their cases.



Muhammed Emanet, the 26-year-old CEO of Jersey Kebab, is facing the possibility of being forced to leave the country as he works to prove to the government that he should be allowed to stay.

What we know:

Emanet has a little over a week to provide enough evidence to the government to support his case to remain in the United States.

The decision on whether he will have to leave the country during his green card application process will be made on July 2.

Emanet’s parents, who came to the U.S. legally from Turkey in 2008 on a religious visa, were arrested by ICE agents at their previous restaurant location last year.

Their green card application, filed in 2013 before their visa was set to expire in 2014, has been stuck in government limbo.

The Trump administration is now requiring immigrants pursuing green cards while living in the U.S. to leave the country and apply from their homeland, which would mean Emanet would have to leave his family and business behind, according to FOX 29.

The backstory:

"I just try to be as optimistic as I can be about it man because as long as we’re living and breathing, you know there’s hope and I’m very hopeful that you know the truth will prevail one way or another," said Emanet. "No matter if you do everything right in the proper way it can all still be taken away that easily."

Emanet explained that despite providing all necessary paperwork and fighting court battles for years, he is now facing new pushback.

"Now I’m starting a question. What is the criteria? What do I have to show for them to you know look at this paperwork and say hey and all my paperwork saying they intend to deny my case completely. It says that you didn’t deport the country in 2014 when your visa initially expired and I’m trying to tell them we’re already in another court case so why would we report and second of all I was 15 years old I didn’t have control of my family deporting the entire country during that time," said Emanet.

Emanet is married to a U.S. citizen and has two young American children.

Local perspective:

Emanet said the South Jersey community has supported his family.

"They were very gracious enough to us and their hearts and let us know that we don’t care what anybody else might say about you on your status or your immigration status. We see you as real human beings and that’s the kind of relationships that we built with people," he said.

While Emanet’s case is set for a decision on July 2, his father’s case is scheduled for December and his mother’s for April of next year.

The Emanet family’s story has drawn attention in the community and beyond, as they continue to run their restaurant and await the government’s decision.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known what evidence will be accepted by the government or what the final decision will be regarding Emanet’s ability to remain in the United States.