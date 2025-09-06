Jets roar over Wildwood beaches at "Thunder Over the Waves" air show
WILDWOOD, NJ - The inaugural "Thunder Over the Waves" Airshow wowed crowds over the weekend, transforming the skies over the Wildwoods beaches into a stage for military jets, aerobatic pilots and parachute teams.
What we know:
The free event drew a large crowd to the beach and boardwalk for two days of non-stop action and entertainment.
The airshow took place on Friday, September 5 (practice day), and Saturday, September 6, 2025 (main event). The show was produced by David Schultz Airshows and was simulcast live on 98.7 The Coast (WCZT).
Wildwood air show (Photo: Jared Voll/WTXF)
The lineup featured more than a dozen aerial acts, including the Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the U.S. Coast Guard MH-65E Search & Rescue Demo, the Jersey Jerks 4-ship SNJ Formation, and the Fighter Jets MiG-17. The event, which was centered over the ocean between Morey's Mariners Pier and Adventure Pier, also included aerobatic performances by a variety of other jets and propeller aircraft.
The Source: This article is based on information from the Wildwoods Airshow official website.