Jets roar over Wildwood beaches at "Thunder Over the Waves" air show

The Brief The "Thunder Over the Waves" air show took place in the Wildwoods on Friday and Saturday, September 5-6. The free event featured performances by a variety of acts, including the Army Golden Knights and the Jersey Jerks. Spectators watched the show from the beach and boardwalk, with the main event centered over the ocean between Morey's Mariners Pier and Adventure Pier.



The inaugural "Thunder Over the Waves" Airshow wowed crowds over the weekend, transforming the skies over the Wildwoods beaches into a stage for military jets, aerobatic pilots and parachute teams.

What we know:

The free event drew a large crowd to the beach and boardwalk for two days of non-stop action and entertainment.

The airshow took place on Friday, September 5 (practice day), and Saturday, September 6, 2025 (main event). The show was produced by David Schultz Airshows and was simulcast live on 98.7 The Coast (WCZT).

Wildwood air show (Photo: Jared Voll/WTXF)

The lineup featured more than a dozen aerial acts, including the Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the U.S. Coast Guard MH-65E Search & Rescue Demo, the Jersey Jerks 4-ship SNJ Formation, and the Fighter Jets MiG-17. The event, which was centered over the ocean between Morey's Mariners Pier and Adventure Pier, also included aerobatic performances by a variety of other jets and propeller aircraft.