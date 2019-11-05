Jim Kenney re-elected mayor of Philadelphia

Jim Kenney defeated Republican challenger Billy Ciancaglini in Tuesday's election in the heavily Democratic city that is the nation's sixth-most populous.

Kenney's first term has eventful, from antagonizing Trump over Philadelphia's sanctuary city status to carrying through on his top priority, a tax on soda and other sweetened beverages to fund pre-kindergarten classes and other community projects.

In recent months, he has faced a rising tide of gun violence, a major hospital closing and an explosion at a large oil refinery that closed after a devastating fire.

In the meantime, Kenney is backing a legal battle to open a supervised injection site to fight an opioid crisis that's among the worst in the U.S

The Associated Press contributed to this report.