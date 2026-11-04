Joe Milton will replace Tanner McKee at quarterback for free falling Eagles

The Brief Joe Milton will reportedly take over for Tanner McKee at quarterback for the Eagles on Sunday. The Eagles signed Milton off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad in October. McKee went 0-3 as a starter for the Eagles, with losses to the Commanders, Cowboys, and Panthers.



Joe Milton will reportedly replace Tanner McKee at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday against the New York Giants.

Tanner McKee started the last three games for the Eagles after Jalen Hurts suffered blood clots that forced him to miss the the season.

What we know:

Joe Milton will be under center for the Eagles as they look to snap a six-game losing streak against the NFC East-leading New York Giants, according to ESPN's Mike Garafolo and Adam Schefter.

McKee, 26, went 0-3 as the starting quarterback for the Eagles after the team lost Hurts due to a blood clot that began in his leg and migrated into his lungs. The Eagles' latest loss came against the Washington Commanders in prime time, during which McKee was sacked five times.

The Eagles signed Milton off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad in October. He appeared in four games for the Cowboys last season.

What they're saying:

The quarterback change comes shortly after Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni told reporters the team is sticking with McKee as their quarterback.

"Tanner's our guy, we're not making any changes there," Sirianni said. "Again, how do we find solutions? That could be within scheme, that could be within how our schedule is, practice plays. Everything's on the table for us in that aspect. But right now, this is where we are."

What's next:

Milton and the Eagles will play the NFC East-leading New York Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.