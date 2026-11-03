2 students hurt in rollover bus crash in Gloucester County

The Brief Two students were hurt in a roll-over bus crash in East Greenwich Township on Tuesday. An adult who was aboard the bus was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries. The drivers of the bus and the pickup truck declined medical treatment.



Two students were taken to the hospital after a rollover bus crash Tuesday morning in East Greenwich Township.

What we know:

Police say the crash happened when a school bus and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Kings Highway and East Wolfert Station Road just before 7 a.m.

The impact of the crash caused the school bus to roll over several times, according to police. Four people were aboard the bus, including fifth grade and tenth grade students from Kingsway Learning Center in Voorhees.

Both students were evaluated at the scene of the crash and transported to Cooper University Hospital for further treatment. Police say their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

An adult passenger on the bus was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the school bus and the pickup truck declined medical attention.

What's next:

No charges have been filed at this time. The crash remains under investigation.