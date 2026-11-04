1 dead, 2 hurt in Tuesday night shooting in Wilmington

The Brief Three people were shot overnight Tuesday on Jessup Street in Wilmington, Delaware. A 27-year-old man died at the hospital, and two women are said to be in stable condition. The deadly triple shooting happened near where 19-year-old Kadir Skinner was shot by police in June.



A man is dead, and two women are hurt following a triple shooting Tuesday night in Wilmington.

What we know:

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to the 2300 block of Jessup Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 27-year-old man who was died after arriving at a local hospital.

Two women, ages 31 and 21, were also taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported, and police have not shared a description of a suspect.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the deadly triple shooting.

Local perspective:

The shooting unfolded near where 19-year-old Kadir Skinner was shot and killed by police in June.

Investigators say officers were patrolling near the intersection of 24th and Jessup streets in Wilmington just after 11 p.m. on June 24 when they observed a large gathering.

While officers were monitoring the crowd, investigators say they saw a man armed with a handgun exit a residence and point the firearm towards the crowd. When officers approached the 19-year-old, later identified as Kadir Skinner, police say he fled on foot.

During the chase, an officer "engaged the suspect and discharged their department-issued firearm, striking the suspect." He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police say officers recovered a loaded firearm from the suspect. No officers were injured in the encounter.