November is Men's Mental Health Month: La Salle summit to tackle care disparities in Philadelphia

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The Brief November marks Men’s Health and Mental Health Awareness Month, highlighting disparities in mental healthcare and suicide mortality rates across the nation. Federal data shows fewer than 18% of U.S. men diagnosed with a mental illness receive treatment, compared to 30% of women. A community wellness summit at La Salle University on Nov. 13 will bring together local therapists and advocates to explore emotional well-being.



As advocates across the country mark Men's Health and Mental Health Awareness Month this November, local therapists and educators in Philadelphia are working to create spaces where men can openly address emotional well-being and relational health.

The mental health gap

Big picture view:

Across the nation, mental health organizations and federal health agencies continue to point to stark disparities in how men experience and treat mental illness.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men in the United States face significantly higher suicide mortality rates than women, yet remain far less likely to seek professional counseling or therapy. Data from the National Institute of Mental Health shows that just 17.8% of U.S. men living with any mental illness received treatment in 2022, compared to 30% of women.

Public health officials have also raised alarms about the compounding impact of social isolation. A 2023 advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General identified loneliness as a major public health concern, noting that meaningful social connection is critical to maintaining both mental and physical wellness.

In urban areas like Philadelphia, experts note these challenges are frequently intensified by local economic pressures, neighborhood conditions, and varying access to quality healthcare resources.

Redefining strength at La Salle

Local perspective:

To help confront the stigma and open an honest dialogue, the Counseling and Marriage and Family Therapy Program at La Salle University is hosting the Men’s Mental Health and Relational Wellness Summit on Nov. 13.

Organized under the theme "The Strength to Be Seen: Redefining Masculinity Through Emotional Wellness," the event aims to unpack how men balance societal expectations, family responsibilities, and emotional distress.

"We often measure a man's strength by what he can carry," said event organizer April Lancit, director and assistant professor at La Salle and CEO of April Lancit & Associates. "But how often do we consider the emotional weight he carries in silence?"

The summit will bring together a panel of licensed therapists, psychologists, and community leaders, including clinical psychologist Dr. Kyle Osbourne, therapist and assistant professor Dr. John Taylor, licensed professional counselor Tariq A. James, and therapist and pastor Dr. Quavon Newton. Panelists will examine how emotional vulnerability intersects with relationships, spirituality, fatherhood, and leadership.

What you can do:

The summit will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 13 inside Founders’ Hall Auditorium at La Salle University in Northwest Philadelphia.

The gathering is open to students, professionals, community leaders, and residents.

If you are interested in attending the event, you can register online through Eventbrite.