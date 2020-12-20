Joel Embiid teams up with 76ers, Giant to provide families with groceries and financial assistance

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid joined the 76ers and Giant to provide five families with groceries for a year and financial assistance toward their rent or mortgage payment as part of the NBA Cares Season of Giving Initiative.

"This year has been hard on so many people," said Embiid. "I am grateful to the Sixers and The GIANT Company for joining me in supporting these families that can use our collective support now more than ever."

The families were with the South Philadelphia nonprofit organization Unity in the Community. Gifts included toys, 76ers merchandise, and several other items including shoes, winter coats and clothing courtesy of Embiid.

"At The GIANT Company, we’re driven by our purpose of connecting families for a better future, so when the 76ers approached us to help five Philadelphia families this holiday season, we were all in," said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer, The GIANT Company. "We were thrilled to partner with them and one of our favorite players to pull off this special surprise and can’t think of a better way to celebrate the Season of Giving. Days like today are proof of the difference we can make when we all come together for good."

