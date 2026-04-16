Johnny Gaudreau selected to Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame

The Brief Johnny Gaudreau has been selected as part of the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2026. Gaudreau will join 17 other inductees, including gold medal winner Carli Lloyd and Eagles Hall of Famers Hugh Douglas and Jon Runyan. The 2026 induction ceremony is on Nov. 5.



Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau has been selected to join the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame.

Gaudreau selected to Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame

What we know:

The hall announced its 2026 class on Thursday. Gaudreau's family shared excitement about his selection on social media.

What they're saying:

"From the time he was a little boy, the game was his passion, and we watched with such pride as that passion grew into something truly special," Gaudreau's parents said in a statement. To now see his hard work, dedication, and deep love for the game honored with induction into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame fills our hearts in a way we cannot fully put into words. We are so proud of the player he was, and even more proud of the person he was. Thank you to the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame for this beautiful and meaningful recognition."

The backstory:

Johnny, 31, and his brother Matty, 29, were killed on Aug. 29, 2024, when they were hit by an allegedly drunk driver while riding their bikes on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey.

Johnny Gaudreau was a native of Salem, New Jersey, won an NCAA ice hockey championship with Boston College in 2012, and was a seven-time NHL all-star for the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Featured article

Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Dig deeper:

Gaudreau will join 17 other inductees in this year's class.

Among the other honorees are Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd, Eagles Hall of Famers Hugh Douglas and Jon Runyan, and sports journalists Lisa Salters and Sal Paolantonio.

Here's the full list of incoming inductees:

Agnes Stegmuller, U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Famer

Art Still, former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end

Ben Shibe, former co-owner and president of the Philadelphia Athletics

Bobby Smith, National Soccer Hall of Famer

Carli Lloyd, Olympic gold medalist, USWNT

Dave Raymond, introduced the Phillie Phanatic in 1978

Edith Houghton, MLB's first female scout

Gina Procaccio, distance runner, Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Famer

Hugh Douglas, Eagles Hall of Famer

Jack Bauerle, Olympic Swim coach

Jimmy Lynam, former 76ers coach

Johnny Gaudreau, seven-time NHL All-Star

Jon Runyan, Eagles Hall of Famer and former U.S. House Representative for New Jersey

Lisa Salters, sports journalist, ESPN lead sideline reporter

Sal Paolantonio, sports journalist

The 1926 Frankford Yellow Jackets, NFL Champions

The 1970 Philadelphia Textile Men's Basketball team, NCAA College Division champions

JFK Stadium

The 2026 Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is on Nov. 5, 2026.