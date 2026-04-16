Johnny Gaudreau selected to Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame
PHILADELPHIA - Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau has been selected to join the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame.
Gaudreau selected to Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame
What we know:
The hall announced its 2026 class on Thursday. Gaudreau's family shared excitement about his selection on social media.
What they're saying:
"From the time he was a little boy, the game was his passion, and we watched with such pride as that passion grew into something truly special," Gaudreau's parents said in a statement. To now see his hard work, dedication, and deep love for the game honored with induction into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame fills our hearts in a way we cannot fully put into words. We are so proud of the player he was, and even more proud of the person he was. Thank you to the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame for this beautiful and meaningful recognition."
The backstory:
Johnny, 31, and his brother Matty, 29, were killed on Aug. 29, 2024, when they were hit by an allegedly drunk driver while riding their bikes on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey.
Johnny Gaudreau was a native of Salem, New Jersey, won an NCAA ice hockey championship with Boston College in 2012, and was a seven-time NHL all-star for the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets.
Featured
Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026
Dig deeper:
Gaudreau will join 17 other inductees in this year's class.
Among the other honorees are Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd, Eagles Hall of Famers Hugh Douglas and Jon Runyan, and sports journalists Lisa Salters and Sal Paolantonio.
Here's the full list of incoming inductees:
- Agnes Stegmuller, U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Famer
- Art Still, former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end
- Ben Shibe, former co-owner and president of the Philadelphia Athletics
- Bobby Smith, National Soccer Hall of Famer
- Carli Lloyd, Olympic gold medalist, USWNT
- Dave Raymond, introduced the Phillie Phanatic in 1978
- Edith Houghton, MLB's first female scout
- Gina Procaccio, distance runner, Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Famer
- Hugh Douglas, Eagles Hall of Famer
- Jack Bauerle, Olympic Swim coach
- Jimmy Lynam, former 76ers coach
- Johnny Gaudreau, seven-time NHL All-Star
- Jon Runyan, Eagles Hall of Famer and former U.S. House Representative for New Jersey
- Lisa Salters, sports journalist, ESPN lead sideline reporter
- Sal Paolantonio, sports journalist
- The 1926 Frankford Yellow Jackets, NFL Champions
- The 1970 Philadelphia Textile Men's Basketball team, NCAA College Division champions
- JFK Stadium
The 2026 Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is on Nov. 5, 2026.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame and Johnny Gaudreau's family via X.