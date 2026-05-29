Potential witness in Juniata Park hit-and-run crash sought by Philly police

The Brief The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for the driver of a white pickup truck that may have witnessed a hit-and-run. The crash occurred Saturday, May 23, at around 11:30 p.m. in Philly's Juniata Park neighborhood. A 22-year-old man was struck while attempting to cross the street along the 4000 block of Whitaker Avenue.



Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a potential witness to a hit-and-run crash that occurred late Saturday evening in the city’s Juniata Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The crash occurred on May 23, 2026, at approximately 11:30 p.m. along the 4000 block of Whitaker Avenue, police say.

During the incident, a silver SUV was traveling northbound on Whitaker Avenue at a high rate of speed when it struck a 22-year-old man who was attempting to cross the street from west to east mid-block.

Police are trying to locate the vehicle pictured below and identify the driver who they say was in the immediate area at the time of the collision.

They say the white pickup truck was not involved in the crash and is not considered a suspect vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a newer model white pickup truck, possibly a GMC Sierra. The truck was last seen traveling northbound on Whitaker Avenue, moving away from the intersection at Luzerne Street.

Investigators believe the driver may have witnessed the incident and could provide critical information to help identify the striking vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver or the whereabouts of the white pickup truck is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181 or call the PPD tipline at 215-686-(TIPS). Tipsters can remain anonymous.