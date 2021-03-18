Judge denies motion to delay or move Derek Chauvin trial

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled Friday he will not delay Derek Chauvin’s trial or move it out of Hennepin County. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is charged in the death of George Floyd.

Court proceedings started at 8:15 a.m. with a motions hearing. The trial is being streamed live, gavel to gavel, at fox9.com/live.

Judge Cahill also ruled Friday he will some of the evidence relating to Floyd’s 2019 arrest is admissible at trial.

Jury selection will resume at 9 a.m. So far, 12 jurors have been selected. Prosecutors and defense attorneys will continue to question jurors until they can seat a 12-person jury, with two alternates.

Motion to delay, move trial

Judge Cahill denied the defense motion to delay the trial and move it out of Hennepin County, which Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson, had filed earlier this week to delay the trial and move it out of Hennepin County over concerns the recently announced record $27 million civil settlement with the Floyd family could taint the jury pool.

During the final minutes of Thursday’s court proceedings, Judge Cahill gave a stern warning to the attorneys on both sides as well as Minneapolis officials to stop talking about the settlement.

"I'm not going to talk about this second press conference. I'm not going to talk about it. Make your submissions, I prefer now they be in writing, and stop talking about it. I’ve asked Minneapolis, to stop talking about it, we keep talking about it, everybody just stop talking about it. Let me decide on the ramifications of it, are we clear on this?"

City officials insist the settlement has not adversely impacted the trial at this point, despite the fact two seated jurors were dismissed earlier this week when they said word of the settlement damaged their ability to serve impartially.

Motion to admit Floyd’s 2019 arrest as evidence

Judge said there is "some relevance" to Floyd’s prior arrest. He said some of the body camera video from one officer from up until Floyd is out of the car and handcuffed is admissible because it shows delay in compliance, Floyd digesting drugs and subsequent stressful medical condition.

Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson, moved the court to admit Floyd’s 2019 arrest and the accompanying body camera footage as evidence, despite Judge Cahill previously ruling it would be inadmissible. Nelson said the defense found meth and fentanyl pills in the back of the police car Floyd’s deadly arrest took place in and around. He brought up the 2019 arrest and argued that the pills suggest a "modus operandi" for Floyd ingesting narcotics during an arrest.