July's 21 days of temps 90 degrees or above ties Philadelphia record

It's no secret that the month of July brought the heat to the Philadelphia area.

In fact, the National Weather Service says July 2020 has tied the record for the number of days of temperatures 90 degrees or higher.

With temps reaching 95 degrees on July 30, Philadelphia officially saw 21 days with those temperatures during the month.

The city has seen 21 days of temps 90 degrees or above in five other years including 2012, 2011, 1995, 1988, and 1952.

The record won't be broken this year, with temperatures only expected to reach around 80 degrees July 31.

