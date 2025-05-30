Boy, 6, safe after car stolen from Philly parking lot with sleeping child in backseat: police

The Brief A 6-year-old boy is safe after police say he was asleep in the backseat of a car when it was stolen. The boy's mother had run into a Save-a-lot grocery store and left the car running while the boy slept. Police say the vehicle was found with the child still asleep inside a short time after it was reported stolen.



A 6-year-old boy is safe after police say he was asleep in the backseat of a car when it was stolen from a Philadelphia grocery store parking lot.

Investigators say the boy's mother had run into a Save A Lot grocery store and left the car running with the child asleep in the backseat.

Police say the stolen car was found a short time after it was reported stolen with the child still sleeping in the backseat.

What we know:

Officers from the were called to the Save a Lot near the intersection of Chelten and Pulaski avenues around midnight for reports of a stolen car.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters a woman said her car was stolen from the parking lot with her 6-year-old son sleeping in the backseat.

Officers quickly found the vehicle parked about a block away with the child still asleep in the backseat, Small said.

Investigators believe the mother and her son had stopped at the store after the child was treated for a broken leg.

She left the car running as she shopped with the boy asleep in the backseat when the car was taken.

What's next:

Police have not shared a description of the car thief.